New affordable housing complex could impact local employers in Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- A new affordable housing complex is now open in Mount Horeb, and village officials are hoping it could keep more people local.
Landsby Ridge, a 51-unit mixed-income community, is ready for renters on W. Garfield Street.
The apartment complex serves families and individuals with household incomes of 30%-60% AMI. There's a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.
Village president Ryan Czyzewski told 27 News that because there aren't many affordable housing options in the area, they have some local workforce shortages. He said he hopes this new housing complex can keep things affordable in the Mount Horeb area.
"This is just one option to allow people to not have to commute 45 minutes, to not have to live in a smaller space," he said.
Developer Gorman & Company approached Mount Horeb officials about the project, and Czyzewski said affordable housing is a major priority for him and other local leaders.
"We've invested a lot of time and resources into not only studying what our needs are, but now trying to help address those needs as well," he said.
He said they don't have any other affordable housing projects in the pipeline right now, but they are open to options moving forward.
"With this project, it really shows that the village is interested and willing to do these things and opens up the door for us to have the opportunity to do more," Czyzewski said.