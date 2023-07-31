'New age of cinema': Writers/actors' strike could pave way for WI indie films to rise

MADISON (WKOW) – The ongoing strike by screenwriters and actors in Hollywood may be good news for talent in Wisconsin. Specifically, those looking to get indie films over the finish line and into the spotlight.
“It's time for the barbarians or the indie filmmakers to move in,” Robb Chase, a Wisconsin resident who has been writing, acting and directing for the past decade, said.
Chase believes the strike could shift the focus from major productions to indie films, which generally require less time, money and resources to bring to life. Those films could be in higher demand given the current pause on several movies and T.V. shows.
“We could possibly be on the forefront of this new age of cinema,” Chase said. "I really think it's time for indie studios to rise."
Austin Galante, a writer, actor and producer who lives in Wisconsin, is also hoping for a positive outcome from the strike. Right now, he is putting the finishing touches on a comedy crime caper called Suite Killing Machines that was shot in downtown Madison.
“It's about two hit men who are meeting for the first time, and they've been hired to do a job, and they've been put up in a hotel and they've been put in the same suite,” Galante said.
If the strike stretches on long enough, he says his film could have a better shot of getting noticed at festivals and by distributors.
“Less competition, maybe you know for a moment there, hopefully would give me a little consideration,” Galante said.
Another thing the men say sets indie films apart is Artificial Intelligence or A.I., which is one of the concerns those on strike are looking to gain protection from.
“The writers, of course, don't want to be replaced by A.I. and I get that. Indie productions probably wouldn't use AI. I know I wouldn't. I’ve got plenty of my own material to use,” Chase said.
All of this being said, the men say they respect those on strike and hope for the best possible outcome for all creators.