New AI technology writes essays for you — and UW-Madison students are using it

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new type of artificial intelligence (AI) that can write essays, generate code and mimic human conversation is taking the tech industry by storm. However, the new technology also comes with ethical concerns from educators.
ChatGPT describes itself as "a state-of-the-art natural language processing model developed by OpenAI, specifically designed for conversational language, and is capable of generating responses to input in a way that mimics human conversation."
The newly-released AI is being used by students at UW-Madison to write essays, do homework and even generate code on its own.
One UW-Madison student who wished to remain anonymous said he's used it a few times on homework.
"Everything that the chat would spit out would be like thoughts that I had on my own," he said. "And then it was really like well written."
The student says he's aware of several others using it to even cheat on exams or write essays for them.
"I know a few people who have used it on like an online exam to just copy in questions, and then pretty much get the answers word for word," he said.
The 27 News team gave the AI a try and had it write an essay on the history of cheese in Wisconsin and detail good spots for a date in Madison.
The AI could even write this entire news story for us when asked. Here's the result:
Madison College marketing professor Steve Noll calls the new technology "evolutionary," although he says AI's have existed for a while. He teaches about them in his classes.
"This isn't a new concept," Noll said. "People use AI technology every day, and many don't even know it."
The real issue comes with ethical concerns, Noll explains.
"There will be people out there who will always try to exploit technology for personal gain," Noll said. "The big question, I think, really, is do we get to the point where original content is no longer needed?"
The company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, says they are using the technology for good. However, even the students using it think otherwise.
"I feel like this technology can really imitate like a fully constructed thought, which can be a little dangerous," the anonymous student said.
UW-Madison officials said they are aware of the new technology and its uses.
In a statement Wednesday, spokesperson John Lucas said:
"The University of Wisconsin-Madison takes academic integrity – including honesty, trust, fairness, respect and responsibility — seriously. UW–Madison instructors are encouraged to communicate their expectations around academic integrity to their students each semester and discuss why it matters. As technology changes, the university adapts its approaches to academic integrity, trusting students to maintain it and holding them accountable if they do not."
Want to try out ChatGPT yourself? It's free and you can find a link to the website to sign up here.