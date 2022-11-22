"New and exciting things" at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) -- Anyone who's flying out of Madison for the holidays will see a few "new and exciting" features at the Dane County Regional Airport, according to airport officials.
The first is a revamped road. Airport director Kim Jones said they've sunk $6 million into improving International Lane. "We're very excited to have that done in time for the seasonal travelers and the holiday travelers," Jones said.
Jones said there is also new artwork lining the road in front of the terminal.
"The original artwork was commissioned by Wisconsin artist Neil Aspinall, and pays homage to the airport's 80+ years of commercial service to the Madison area. Each one of the pieces represents a decade of that service," Jones said.
Airport visitors will also notice the south terminal expansion is nearly complete. Jones said it's on track to open in February of 2023. She said it will feature new amenities, like seating areas with soft seating and "beautiful" lighting, amazing views of the airfield and a service animal relief area.
"That reflects our county's commitment to being warm and welcoming to every citizen. We want everybody to feel like they belong here and that we meet their needs," Jones said.