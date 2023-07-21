New Beloit playground program helps kids play at the pool

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Beloit launched a new program that will help kids play at the pool this summer -- and stay safe while doing it.
The city's Parks and Recreation Division's new program will transport kids from neighborhood parks to Krueger Pool by bus.
Once there, summer playground staff will supervise the kids.
Recreation Supervisor Nicole Yost said the program was started as a way to increase access kids' access to the pool.
“We hope that offering transportation and supervision will help welcome kids from throughout the city for an enjoyable afternoon of swimming and recreation,” she said.
Transportation is free, and the program is $2 per kid.
It will run on Wednesday -- July 26, August 2, 9 and 16.
Kids will be picked up/dropped off at the following parks at the given times:
- Telfer Park: noon pickup / 3:50 pm drop-off
- Summit Park: 12:20pm pickup / 3:30pm drop-off
- Vernon Park: 12:40 pm pickup / 3:10pm drop-off
Registration must be done by 4 p.m. Tuesday each week. You can sign-up by calling 608-364-2890.