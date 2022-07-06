New Berlin FD: As many as 50 people inside sports complex during roof collapse

NEW BERLIN (WKOW) -- Heavy rain Tuesday night pooled on the roof of the OAW Sports Complex in New Berlin, causing it to partially collapse onto the second floor offices and the sports fields below.
As many as 50 people were inside when it happened.
According to a news release from the fire department, the building's owner was onsite and confident everyone got out of the building after watching the complex's security camera footage.
Mayor Dave Ament told WISN, "I would think it should not have happened. What caused it exactly, it looks like from what I'm hearing, it was like a big lake up there. The water did not get off the roof, or at least didn't get off fast enough."
The complex had just opened in October, built at the site of a former school that sat abandoned for years.