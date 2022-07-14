New bike trail through Governor Nelson State Park creates safer passage

TOWN OF WESTPORT (WKOW) -- A new bike trail through Governor Nelson State Park creates a safer way to travel between Waunakee and the Town of Westport.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Dane County Parks cut the ribbon Thursday on a section of the North Mendota Trail.
It re-routes bicyclists and other trail users off the busy County Highway M and through the state park.
DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said, "This expansion is a testament about being able to evolve our park trails systems and our systems in general from gifts that people give us, or collaborations with local jurisdictions that want to see something grow and something add value to the community in which they serve."
Future phases of the project will connect the trail to Mendota County Park and the city of Middleton.