New bill proposes eliminating WI sales tax on baby products

(WKOW) -- Two state lawmakers are working on a bill that would eliminate the state sales tax on baby essentials, like diapers, wipes, car seats and strollers.
The bill comes from Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) and Sen. Jesse James (R-Altoona). They call it the Tiny Tot Tax Cut.
"This exemption will directly benefit young families by easing their financial burden when purchasing these necessities," the lawmakers said in their co-sponsorship memorandum.
If this tax cut became law, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates it would save parents about $37 million over the next two years.