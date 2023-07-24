 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New bill proposes eliminating WI sales tax on baby products

  • Updated
  • 0
Baby generic

(WKOW) -- Two state lawmakers are working on a bill that would eliminate the state sales tax on baby essentials, like diapers, wipes, car seats and strollers.

The bill comes from Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) and Sen. Jesse James (R-Altoona). They call it the Tiny Tot Tax Cut.

"This exemption will directly benefit young families by easing their financial burden when purchasing these necessities," the lawmakers said in their co-sponsorship memorandum.

If this tax cut became law, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates it would save parents about $37 million over the next two years.