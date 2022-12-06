New body and dash cam video leaves missing Madison man's family with questions

MADISON (WKOW) -- New body and dash cam video obtained by 27 News show the last moments a missing Madison man was seen alive.
In the video, you can see 27-year-old Christopher Miller run off after being pulled over along I-39/90 in Janesville around 2 a.m. November 19. Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were trying to stop him for speeding after he allegedly hit a traffic light.
Miller's loved ones say the footage is long awaited, but leaves them with more questions than answers. His mom, Tammy James, said the biggest of those is: "After he took off, what happened?"
"We kept saying we need that footage because that footage was the key of where Chris was last seen," James said.
After Miller ran off, the video shows backup arrive and officers search the area around Miller's car with flashlights. James believes they should have gone farther and looked harder, because her son wasn't wearing a jacket, didn't have a phone and was unfamiliar with the area.
"Because he fled, they disregarded his life," James said.
Chris Miller, Miller's father, also believes the search effort for his son wasn't as extensive as it could have been.
"I'm just wondering why they didn't go, you know, door to door in that area asking people," Miller said. "If someone saw him out there, you know, they could have done anything."
"They want to play judge, jury and executioner at that point," Miller added.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is now leading the search for Miller with the help of the State Patrol. 27 News reached out to get an update on Rock County's effort, but have not yet heard back.
Loved ones have also conducted several searches of their own. Miller's fiance, Mallory Duerst, said they will not stop until Christopher is found.
"We're just gonna keep fighting day after day and coordinating our own searches and doing whatever we can to find him," Duerst said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund their search efforts.
Loved ones have also made a Facebook page called FIND CHRISTOPHER MILLER and a Tiktok called findchrismiller to spread the word about his disappearance. Those are gaining traction with hundreds of follows and shares.
Now, James said they are also offering a $2,000 reward for any information about her son's whereabouts.
A missing person's report for Miller has been filed in Madison.
"We are hoping that by getting his image out there, someone may have information about his whereabouts and call us," a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department said.
Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts should call police.