New body cam video shows arrest of suspect accused of hitting a bicyclist in Lodi and taking off

LODI (WKOW) -- New body cam video and official documents obtained from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office detail the moments leading up to the arrest of a woman accused of hitting a bicyclist with her car and driving away.
The incident happened on November 1 in the Village of Lodi, when police were called for a report of a hit and run involving a bicyclist.
The criminal complaint shows that Pinkston had been stopped for speeding earlier that day.
Later, a Lodi police officer spotted her car, which matched the description of the one witnesses said was responsible for the hit and run crash in Lodi.
In body cam video, deputies question and later arrest Marie Pinkston for intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and hit and run causing great bodily harm.
At the beginning of the video, Pinkston says she knew she hit something, but didn't think it was a person.
"I was rushing to pick up the kids and I hit something," Pinkston said. "I thought it was a road sign."
In another part of the video, Pinkston tells someone on the phone that she "just hit a human being."
According to the criminal complaint, deputies on scene quickly realized Pinkston may have been impaired.
"How much alcohol have you had today?" A deputy asked. "None," Pinkston responded.
The deputy pushed back.
"As I'm talking to you, I smell something," the deputy said. "Well, I had some last night," she responded.
Both of Pinkston's kids were in the car at the time of the traffic stop and were later picked up by a relative and taken away.
In the video and criminal complaint, deputies say Pinkston showed signs of impairment and failed several aspects of field sobriety tests.
"She's doing pretty bad on this field sobriety test," one deputy says in the video.
Both the video and the criminal complaint show Pinkston refusing to take a breathalyzer test. According to the criminal complaint, she later refused to take a blood test, too, but with a search warrant deputies took samples of her blood and sent them off to a lab.
The Columbia County District Attorney's Office told 27 News that they're still waiting on results from the blood test. They haven't officially charged Pinkston with OWI but said that it wasn't off the table.
She's currently charged with hit and run causing great bodily harm.
Hailee Martinson, a witness to the crash, told 27 News in November that she thought the victim was dead when she found him in a pool of blood with a piece of a car's mirror still stuck in his back.
"When I got there initially, I thought he had passed because he was pretty lifeless, and he was in the fetal position," Martinson said. "He had his bike on top of him, he had blood on him, and I just rubbed his shoulder and let him know I was with him."
Family members of the victim didn't want to appear on camera but told 27 News Thursday that he's still recovering.
As for Pinkston, court records show she's currently free on a $500 signature bond.
27 News also reached out to Pinkston's attorney, Chris Van Wagner.
"I decline to comment on an internet video or on the case," Van Wagner said. "It would be inappropriate."