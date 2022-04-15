New charges added to in hit-and-run case that killed La Follette student

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Schroeder Road in January has had his charges amended.
Sadarius Goodall, 42, was originally charged on January 28 with hit and run involving death and hit and run involving great bodily harm. These charges are in connection to a January 15 crash that killed 14-year-old Jeremiah Broomfield and injured two others. Goodall was taken into custody on the same day as the crash and kept on a probation hold.
According to online court records, at an arraignment and bond hearing on Thursday, the prosecution added four new charges: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury with use of a vehicle with PAC passenger under the age of 16.
A motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess states the court requested to add the charges after the State received a copy of a blood analysis from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, Medical Toxicology Section. The report indicated an ethanol result of .102, and is a point of evidence the state intends to use at trial.
Goodall entered a not guilty plea to the new charges.
At the same hearing, Goodall's bond was reduced from $50,000 to $10,000.