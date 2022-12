JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County prosecutors filed three new charges against a Navy recruiter accused of sexual misconduct.

Bryan Bradley-Hubbard is now facing a total of nine charges: five for child enticement, four for sexually assaulting children.

In a virtual court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said the new charges involved two new victims.

Bradley-Hubbard remains in the Rock County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.