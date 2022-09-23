New clinical trial targets BK infections

MADISON (WKOW) - A new clinical trial by UW Health is working to target BK infections in people who have had kidney transplants.
The BK virus normally causes symptoms similar to a common cold. Most are infected by the virus at a young age, and their immune systems quickly suppress it.
However, when people undergo kidney surgery, they are given drugs to block their immune system's natural response. This sometimes allows the BK virus to manifest and cause damage throughout the body.
"If it is only in the blood, it does not create any problem," UW Health Transplant Physician Sandesh Parajuli said. "But there is a chance that if the level is very high, or if it is there for a long period of time, it can invade the kidney, and that can damage the transplanted kidney or kidney allograft."
In the case of Rockford resident Tessa Adolph, the virus proliferated in her body following a kidney transplant. Doctors struggled to contain Tessa's infection despite multiple treatments, and she eventually had to start taking antiviral drugs.
Tessa decided to become the first participant in UW-Health's BK virus trial. The trial did have an initial impact on her infection, but ultimately did not do much to stop it. However, the data gained from the trial is crucial for future studies, and Tessa is glad she did it.
“I’m hoping my participation helps someone else down the road,” Tessa said.
Parajuli hopes to enroll 20 patients in the clinical trial.