...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New community mural explores Native and Indigenous plants

Pasture and Plenty Mural

 

Pasture and Plenty

 

MADISON (WKOW) – A Madison café celebrated the completion of its new community mural.

The art is on the wall of Pasture and Plenty on Highland Avenue and explores plants that are native to the landscape.

The artist behind the mural said it’ll help teach the community about these plants.

“A lot of the pollinators featured in the mural are endangered,” said Natalie Hinahara, Artist. “It's an opportunity to just learn about these species that live in this part of the world, and that we need to do a better job of taking care of them.”

Hinahara said the project has been five years in the making.

