New community mural explores Native and Indigenous plants

MADISON (WKOW) – A Madison café celebrated the completion of its new community mural.
The art is on the wall of Pasture and Plenty on Highland Avenue and explores plants that are native to the landscape.
The artist behind the mural said it’ll help teach the community about these plants.
“A lot of the pollinators featured in the mural are endangered,” said Natalie Hinahara, Artist. “It's an opportunity to just learn about these species that live in this part of the world, and that we need to do a better job of taking care of them.”
Hinahara said the project has been five years in the making.