New concerns from fishermen after DNR warns chemical pollutants were found in Castle Rock Lake

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a new advisory for fishermen in two Wisconsin Lakes after elevated levels of PFAS, a type of chemical pollutant, were found in native fish.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are in a variety of everyday substances like cookware, fast food wrappers, and carpeting. Two of the most widely understood chemicals in the PFAS family, PFOA and PFOS, have been found in firefighting foam determined to be a source of contamination in Madison, Marinette, and La Crosse.
The chemicals can be harmful if exposed to or consumed, leading to types of cancer, fertility problems and other negative health outcomes.
On Tuesday, the DNR issued new consumption guidelines for fish in Castle Rock Lake in Juneau/Adams County and for Lake Mohawskin in Lincoln County, after fish in both lakes tested positive for PFAS.
DNR Fish and Wildlife Toxicologist Sean Strom says while people should be able to continue consuming fish from the lakes, they should limit their consumption to one meal per week for bluegill, yellow perch and black crappie fish and once per month for common carp.
"I think people just need to be aware of the situation," Strom said. "There's numerous, numerous impacts that can occur when exposed to PFAS."
Fisherman Joey Mendoza fishes from Castle Rock Lake regularly and uses its water when camping. He says the new guidelines will definitely impact fishermen in the area.
"I don't know too many guys out here, but a lot of them, usually they fish to eat, they fish to eat," Strom said. "And then you know, they fill their freezers."
While Mendoza says he's not as worried about his consumption of fish, he is worried about the many times he's used the water for other reasons.
"We use it to wash our dishes, we use it to wash our hair, and ya know after the showers get shut off sometimes we'll bathe with it," Strom said. "I'm not exactly sure if it's in the water how safe that would be."
Mendoza says he'll keep living his everyday life until there's more guidance.
For more information on PFAS and to find out if they have been detected in a body of water near you, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.