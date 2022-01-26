New crib mattress safety standards seek to reduce deaths, injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- All crib mattresses will have to meet new safety standards by fall 2022 in an effort to reduce child deaths and injuries.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said 139 children died and 355 children were hurt between January 2010 and April 2021 because of crib mattresses.
The commission will now require crib mattresses to pass a firmness test to lower the risk of suffocation due to overly soft mattresses. Mattresses will also have to have better marking, labeling and instructions to reduce the risk of other injuries, like SIDS and cuts from broken mattress coils and springs.
The new rules also seek to reduce entrapment hazards caused when mattresses no longer fit well in cribs because of compression from sheets.
The standards will also apply to mattresses sold for use in play yards and portable cribs.
“Today’s vote means crib mattresses of all sizes will be required to meet safety standards,” CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said. “This will improve safety for babies sleeping in cribs and play yards.”
The CPSC voted 4-0 Wednesday to pass the new standards.
The commission said the safest place for babies to sleep is in a flat, bare crib.