New criminal charges filed in Green County against Weathersealed owner

MONROE (WKOW) -- The Green County District Attorney's Office filed charges against two people accused of stealing from their customers.
Tyler Hansen, 51, and Jennifer Hansen, 42, were charged with the following counts on October 28, 2022:
- Theft by contractor >$2,500 <=$5,000, party to a crime (felony)
- Theft in a business setting >$2,500 - $5,000, party to a crime (felony)
- Unfair trade practice for home improvement contracts, failing to include start/end dates on written contract, party to a crime (misdemeanor)
- Failing to furnish lien waivers for home improvement, party to a crime (misdemeanor)
All of the charges carry an increased penalty because the victim is elderly.
According to a Green County criminal complaint, an 85-year-old Monroe man wrote a check for $3,500 to the Hansens' company Weathersealed on September 21, 2021. The money was for a project to remove and replace three windows at his home.
The complaint states the man paid the $3,500 for the project in full, before any work began. Bank records show Weathersealed deposited the money two days later.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) stated Weathersealed's contract failed to do the following:
- State the start and end dates
- List the materials to be installed
- List the name of the sales representative who negotiated the contract
- Provide proper notice of the man's right to request a lien waiver
The man told investigators Weathersealed used "high-pressure tactics to convince him to sign a contract" and gave excuses for the project not being completed. Over the phone, someone with Weathersealed told him he could not cancel his contract.
DATCP tried to mediate communication between the man and Weathersealed but said neither of the Hansens replied.
As of the date charges were filed, prosecutors report neither the Hansens nor Weathersealed have started the window project, delivered materials or issued a refund.
Tyler Hansen is also criminally charged with felony theft by contractor >$5000 - $10,000 in Dane County in relation to his business. On November 7, he waived his right to a preliminary appearance, and the court bound his case over for trial.
The Hansens are due in Green County Court for these most recent charges on November 23.