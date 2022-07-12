New Dane County Sheriff's precinct opens in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and County Executive Joe Parisi cut the ribbon on a brand new police precinct in Stoughton Tuesday.
It was made possible by a collaborative effort between the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce.
Sheriff Barrett says the facility will help ensure public safety, while also serving the community.
"It's not just about policing, but it's about serving and being a part of it, so that they feel comfortable at any time, in any place to come into this facility and be a part of what we do here at the sheriff's office."
Sheriff Barrett says the building also has state of the art technology that will help them solve crimes in a more efficient manner.