New details about the 'Flex Lane' on US 12/18

MADISON (WKOW) — The Flex Lane on the Wisconsin beltline is preparing to open before the end of July.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted the latest improvements, as well as how to drive the flex lane.
The flex lane will be open during peak travel times in the morning and afternoon hours. It will not be open on holidays, and the status can be impacted by crashes, debris, or weather.
"The flex lane or dynamic part time shoulder use is looking to alleviate congestion, the reoccurring delays and the backups you see during those morning and afternoon rush hours," said Steve Theisen, communications director for WisDOT. "Having the additional lane to keep traffic moving freely and safely along along the Beltline."
The flex lane will be open when a green arrow is present above the lane. When it is yellow, it means you need to merge over. Red means it's closed.