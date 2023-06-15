New details emerge about Watertown plane crash that killed pilot and grandson

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) – New details are emerging after a small plane crashed in Watertown Wednesday morning.
27 News' ABC affiliate in Milwaukee confirmed, two people died in the crash. A 73-year-old pilot from Watertown and his 8-year-old grandson from Waukesha.
The four-seat Mooney single-prop plane plunged suddenly Wednesday into a grove of trees near Brandt Quirk Park.
“All of a sudden I heard this zoom,” said Christine Gehring. “I was like OK there's an airplane probably from the airport in town and then I heard a boom.
Gehring witnessed the crash and felt the boom that subsequently followed.
The plane was just three miles from the Watertown airport when it crashed.
“It really just sounded like it was flying very low,” said Gehring.
Investigators will collect as much information as they can from witnesses, and the wreckage itself, to determine, if they can, what led to the crash.