New details released in State Street shooting, suspect still at large

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man police say shot another man on State Street in Madison late November has been charged but is still at large, according to Wisconsin Court records.

According to a criminal complaint, Lamar Jefferson has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon, both with repeater modifiers. Police are still searching for him.

Police said Jefferson shot another man multiple times on State Street on November 29. The victim is still alive and told police who shot him, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, several people in the area told police there was a shooting victim behind a business.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground, suffering a "severe amount of blood loss."

The victim was able to identify himself and said the person who shot him was "Marty," someone he knew from Porchlight, a Madison organization that helps homeless people.

When paramedics arrived, they found a total of four gunshot wounds on the victim, one of which they later determined severed his femoral artery, according to the complaint.

The victim was taken to the UW Hospital and given emergency surgery. The complaint states the victim was stable during the surgery and the bleeding was controlled.

The complaint describes one witness account where she heard two to three gunshots and turned around to see two men fighting in the middle of the 100 block of State Street.

She said when they fell down, one of the men dropped a handgun. When the man stood up, the witness says he grabbed and fired two to three shots at the other man.

She said the two men then ran in opposite directions.

The complaint also states the entire incident was caught on surveillance footage from Overture Center security cameras. It shows people running for cover when the shots were fired.

When Madison Police Department detectives contacted Porchlight, the complaint states staff there said the description of Marty "sounds like Lamar," saying he sometimes goes by Marty and is from Milwaukee.

The victim also confirmed to investigators that he did get into a fight with Jefferson on that day, according to the complaint. It states the victim was shown a photo of Lamar Jefferson and he confirmed that was the man who shot him.

The complaint also states a week before the shooting on Nov. 22, Lamar Jefferson told officers he was in a fight with someone. He said the man was "a dead man" and he wasn't "gonna tell how" but he was "gonna kill him."

Police records also show that Lamar kept saying he was going to find and kill who attacked him. The statement also shows that Lamar threatened to kill the police.

Lamar was ultimately cited for disorderly conduct for the November 22 incident and released from police custody.

Before the shooting, the complaint states the victim said "Marty" found him on State Street, so he asked what Marty wanted to talk about.

"Marty said something about them having beef, and began pulling up his shirt and reaching for a gun," the complaint states.

The complaint says the victim asked if Jefferson was going to shoot him, then Jefferson pulled out a gun and began fumbling with the safety.

The victim said he should have run, but he instead tried to knock the gun out of Jefferson's hand, which is when he was shot for the first time. The complaint states that the victim said he fell to the ground, was shot by Jefferson again, then he was shot several more times as he ran away.

Jefferson has not been caught following the incident. Records show a court commissioner has authorized a warrant for Jefferson's arrest.

If convicted, Jefferson could be fined up to $25,000 and face a maximum of 80 years in prison.