New documents show Gableman asked Zoom to save all recordings from five cities

MADISON (WKOW) -- In his review of the 2020 election, Michael Gableman tried to ask one of the world's largest video communication companies to save all of its recordings involving an account tied to the state's five largest cities.
The document was amid the numerous documents posted this week to the Office of Special Counsel website, created by Assembly Republicans who've put Gableman in charge of their review and given him a taxpayer-funded budget of $676,000.
Amid the records was a letter Gableman sent to executives at Zoom Video Communications. He asked the company to save "all records and recordings" related to any email address for the cities of Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.
Gableman's spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages left Friday.
Ann Jacobs, the Democratic Chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, described the request as "disconcerting" on Twitter.
"Pretending he would have authority to somehow subpoena EVERY ZOOM done by the largest cities in Wisconsin? Is it hubris? Stupidity? Something else," she wrote.
The document release comes amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by American Oversight, a liberal Washington D.C.-based group seeking all communications tied to Gableman's work.
So far, the suit has prompted Gableman to release more than 750 pages of records in January and then nearly 100 more in March.
In a filing Thursday, American Oversight asked Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington to order Gableman's team to stop deleting any communications from their office.
Court records show Gableman's lawyer, James Bopp, told American Oversight the office "routinely deletes documents and text messages that are not of use to the investigation."
Howard Schweber, a political science and constitutional law professor at UW-Madison, said Gableman was trying to have it both ways -- asserting he has the power to issue subpoenas as an extension of the legislature but is not beholding to the state's public records retention laws.
"It is not up to parties to determine what evidence is relevant," Schweber said. "To destroy evidence that might be subject to public records laws is, the correct word, egregious -- an egregiously unethical action."
Remington issued a temporary order Thursday telling Gableman to stop deleting communications. Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.