New drug addiction treatment clinic opening Madison amid trend of rising opioid overdose deaths

MADISON (WKOW) — A new clinic that uses a combination of medication and counseling to help people recover from addiction is set to open on Madison's southeast side.
"We are really focused on harm reduction," said senior clinic manager Jaime Vareka. "We want to meet people where they're at, and we want to help them on whatever recovery journey that they're looking for."
The clinic's opening comes at a time when fentanyl is driving an increase in overdose deaths in Dane County.
According to state data, the county recorded 61 opioid overdose deaths in 2014. In 2021, that increased to 139.
Wednesday on 27 News at 10, Caroline Dade is Digging Deeper into the concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths and getting an inside look at the clinic that hopes to help.