New, emotional mental health program provides Rock County inmates with a path to change

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Take a look inside the Rock County Jail, and you'll find what you'd expect — cell blocks, large metal doors and a maze of concrete walls that stifle any communication with the outside world. But take a closer look inside this jailhouse, and you'll also find a sanctuary unlike any other.
27 News was granted exclusive access inside the building for a peak at a first-of-its-kind program in action — a six-week rehabilitation class called "Houses of Healing."
Verenice Sandoval is the Rock County Sheriff's Office's treatment coordinator— she leads groups of inmates through the sessions.
"When they step into this room, they know that those walls get to come down," Sandoval said. "And they can really have those deep and honest conversations and get emotional."
Sandoval says at almost every session, those discussions do get emotional.
During 27's visit, we saw it firsthand. Inmates started class with a guided meditation led by Sandoval. They then began reading a poem about the revolving door of incarceration.
"It's like a hole," inmate Donquairius Allen said. "But it's also like a revolving door. And it's like, when do I stop?"
Another inmate, Benjamin Carlson, got teary-eyed when talking about his son.
"My son has a certain hairstyle, got the top dyed blonde, and there was a guy in here, he had the top of his hair dye blonde," Carlson said. "And it just instantly, like reminded me of like, my kid. And looking at that, I'm like, I do not want him to come here. And I feel like this is a blessing in disguise."
Carlson has been in and out of jail for ten years and had to join a waitlist to get into the class. He said it's helped him cope with his past and move forward to better himself for his family.
"You have to sign up for this class," Carlson said. "It's not like they tell you, 'you have to go or you're going to be punished.' Everybody here wants to change."
Others in the room, like George Jackson, said they've found peace and forgiveness through the group therapy sessions.
"I have to learn to forgive," Jackson said. "Because it's easy to stay grateful. It's harder to forgive."
After the 13-session class, inmates receive certificates and participate in a graduation ceremony with coffee and doughnuts. Despite the treats, participants said they were sad it was over.
"I like being around people who are positive and want to be productive, even at our lowest," Carlson said. "And we all get out of it a little something, just by bouncing ideas and similarities, not differences. That's what makes us grow."
Every inmate in the program said they'd learned something by the end of their six-week course. And while Sandoval may be the instructor, she says in her year of teaching, she's learned a little something about forgiveness and compassion, too.
"Oftentimes, they feel like no one on this earth cares about them," Sandoval said. "And that's just so not true. And that's something I always try to remind them is like, if you think no one else cares, you can't say that anymore. Because I do."