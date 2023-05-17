New EV stations coming to Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells is hosting a ribbon cutting event for their two new electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations Thursday.
The charging stations will be in the business' parking lot, and they have a traditional charging option with pull-in parking as well as a unique pull-through station that allows easy charging for large vehicles pulling trailers.
“We are extremely excited about offering these EV stations for guests to the Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo areas,” said Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells Executive Manager Landon Owen. “We invite EV users to stop by for a charge, grab a bite to eat and perhaps play a little while.”
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m.
These charging stations were built with the help of Alliant Energy and Inertial Electric.