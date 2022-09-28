New Evers, Michels spending disclosed in nation's most expensive governor's race

MADISON (WKOW) — In what national trackers have found to be the most expensive race for governor in the U.S., new campaign finance reports show Republican challenger Tim Michels slightly outraised Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the past month.
However, the vast majority of the money Michels' campaign took in came from Michels himself.
The September report Michel's filed with the state shows he took in $5.43 million. Between loans and contributions, Michels personally gave $5 million to his campaign.
Michels is the co-owner of the state's largest construction business. He's vowed to divest his share of ownership should he become governor, but has offered few details on how he'd avoid other relatives benefiting from contracts the company received from the state.
Evers reported taking in $4.57 million during the September filing period, which spanned from July 26 through August 31. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin provided more than $1.5 million between contributions and advertising materials.
The Democratic incumbent spent $5.96 million during the September period. He entered the final two months of the campaign with $6.18 million cash on hand.
Michels spent $4.4 million during the September period, finishing with $1.18 million cash on hand.
The money spent by the candidates themselves pales in comparison to the millions of dollars outside groups are pouring into Wisconsin.
According to AdImpact Politics, Wisconsin has seen more spending than any other governor's race this year. Through September 22, the group tracked a total of $55 million spent on the campaign.
Evers benefitted from $38 million in spending. His campaign accounted for $12.3 million according to the group, while outside funding made up the rest.
Michels and conservative groups spent a combined $17 million, with the Michels campaign accounting for $3.6 million of the spending.
According to the group, liberal groups and Democrats have reserved another $21.4 million in airtime for the rest of the campaign. Republicans and conservative groups have reserved $8.5 million worth of airtime in Wisconsin.