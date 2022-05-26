New Evers' order prohibits price gouging for infant formula

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers declared a period of abnormal economic disruption in Wisconsin Thursday to protect parents and caregivers of infants from price gouging during the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
Emergency Order #164 specifically prohibits infant formula price gouging for the next 90 days as the shortage has led to a higher demand, which caused increases in prices and rationed supplies.
“No kid should ever go hungry, and no parent should have to worry about having access to formula, especially if their infant has special nutritional needs,” said Gov. Evers. “As families continue to feel the squeeze of rising costs and folks face difficulty getting supplies and resources quickly, this order makes it clear that retailers looking to take advantage of vulnerable families during this formula shortage will not be tolerated.”
If you notice price gouging, the Evers administration encourages you to contact and file a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends the following for families dealing with the shortage:
- Do not water down or dilute formula to stretch it out. This prevents babies from getting nutrients that they need.
- Do not make homemade formulas. This is unsafe and will not meet a baby's nutritional needs.
- Avoid giving babies cow’s milk, goat’s milk, or plant-based milk until they are at least one year old, as these milks lack minerals and proteins and can give babies digestive issues. In rare emergency situations, whole cow’s milk can be given to infants over 6 months-old, but parents and caregivers should consult with their child’s healthcare provider first.
- Check smaller stores and drug stores. They may have more stock than big stores.
- Search store websites before going in-person, and make sure to shop at reputable retailers or pharmacies.
- Check food pantries, charitable organizations, and others that may be able to help. WIC (Women, Infants, and Children’s program) clinics can help connect people to local food pantries.
- Buy only the formula needed in the immediate future and avoid stockpiling. This helps ensure other families have access to critical formula for their infants and allow manufacturers and retailers adequate time to restock shelves.
- Work with healthcare providers to use Abbott’s Urgent Product Requests process to find specialty formulas.
- Families with questions or concerns should contact their pediatrician or their WIC Clinic.
More information is available on the DHS website here.