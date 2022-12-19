New evidence discovered in case of missing Madison man

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, a Madison mother is praying for a Christmas miracle one month after her son's disappearance. That prayer comes as a new piece of evidence sheds renewed light on the Christopher Miller case.
During a meeting with police Monday, Tammy James said she learned a piece of clothing that may have been her son's was found on a gate along the Rock River. This left her feeling hopeful.
"I'm gonna continue to pray for a miracle that he shows up soon," James said.
The meeting came just one day after James and other loved ones combed through fields near where Miller disappeared in hopes of finding him. This was one of several searches they have done on their own.
"We have to now exhaust everything since has been 30 days. You know, even if it's the worst. We have to think outside the box. We have to check the creek. We have to check the river. We have to, because where did he go?" James said.
Captain Kelly Beckett with Madison Police Department's West District said the piece of clothing was found a fair distance from where Miller was last seen, but in the vicinity where he could have been on the run.
"Something like this absolutely could have value, and we will be in touch with the crime lab to try to figure out if there's anything that we can do with this small piece," Beckett said. "But, we also have to think: What will this tell us, you know, in terms of will it tell us that he went that way? If there is any way that we're even able to trace it back to Christopher."
With the holidays almost here, Miller's brother Rushawn James, said worrying and wondering is not where they want to be.
"It's around the holiday season, and my brother loves the holiday. So, for him not to say nothing is odd, you know, and it's just a whirlwind of emotion," Rushawn said.
He added that whirlwind of emotion has been the worst at night.
"Your mind starts to wander and race like where could your loved one be?" Rushawn said.
Now, the family hopes the piece of clothing is enough for police to piece together more details about Miller's disappearance.
"I'm praying that they do what they say they're going to do, which is continuing to search for my son," James said.
Becket said police continue to follow up on leads and are asking people who live in the area Miller went missing to check their properties and sheds. She added they are committing to supporting the family.
"We absolutely, you know, know that this is one of the most difficult things that can a family can go through because they just don't know where their loved one is and so just trying to be there for them, and again, exhaust all possible leads is what we're trying to do," Miller said.
Miller's family has created a new Facebook page to spread the word about finding him. They are also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.