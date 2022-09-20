New fellowship program at UW Med School helps doctors meet needs of LGBTQ+ patients

MADISON (WKOW) — The LGBTQ+ youth community faces substantial healthcare disparities, according to the CDC. But, a new fellowship program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is aims to change that.

The University of Wisconsin was chosen among more than 50 other institutions to be the first site of the American Medical Association Foundation's LGBTQ+ Fellowship Program.

The school received $750,000 to start the program earlier this year, and now the program's first two fellows say they're eternally grateful.

"The LGBTQIA community faces a lot of stigma and discrimination in their lives," fellow Muhammad Daud said. "And then healthcare, as a system can become sometimes part of that."

Daud and his fellow 'fellow' Margaretta Gergen applied to the program and were selected out dozens of applicants from across the country. In the program, the two young doctors will use research, teaching and community outreach to educate others on how to best meet the needs of LGBTQ patients.

"From my experience in medical school, we had maybe a one-hour lecture about providing LGBTQ+ care," Gergen said. "So I think a lot of community members don't know that a lot of providers have very little experience with providing appropriate care."

According to a study from the National Institute of Health (NIH), 68% of LGBTQ+ youth didn't feel comfortable disclosing their sexual identities to their doctors. The two fellows say they're hoping this new program changes that.

"The hope is that I take this education, take this training, and go to other institutes where they might not have the resources and support and be able to champion the providing this care in all the different settings," Daud said.

The application for next year's fellowship program is now open and can be found online.