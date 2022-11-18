New felony charge filed against embattled Weathersealed Wisconsin contractor in Dane Co.

VERONA (WKOW) -- A new felony charge was lodged against a local contractor Friday, in line with similar charges and lawsuits filed.

Weathersealed Wisconsin owner Tyler Hansen, 51, and his business partner Jason Hawkins, 48, were charged with felony theft by contractor between $10,000-$100,000. The two are accused of scamming Verona homeowners out of $29,000 for a renovation project that was never started on their sunroom and deck.

According to a criminal complaint, after the two victims paid for the renovations via check in February and March 2022, they had an agreement with Hansen that the work would start in May 2022 and be completed by June 2022.

The work was never completed or started despite numerous documented follow ups from the homeowner.

Hansen is also facing another theft by contractor charge in Dane County as well as felony theft charges in Green County. Court records also show numerous civil lawsuits filed against him, related to his business.