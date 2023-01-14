New felony charges filed against Weathersealed Wisconsin contractor in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two new felony charges were filed against a local contractor Wednesday, after a Monroe County homeowner said she was scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Weathersealed Wisconsin owner Tyler Hansen, 51, was charged with felony theft by contractor between $2,500-$5,000 and felony theft -- business setting between $2,500-$5,000. Hansen is accused of scamming a Sparta homeowner out of more than $3,000 for window replacements that never happened.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim signed a contract with Weathersealed in November 2021 for the company to remove old windows and install 10 new windows. The company said it would take eight to 12 weeks to complete the project, and the victim wrote a check for a little more than $3,500 as a down payment.
The work was never started despite multiple documented follow-ups from the homeowner.
Hansen is also facing two forfeiture violations for not providing required paperwork as part of his contract with the victim.
He is also facing another theft by contractor charge in Dane County, felony theft charges in Green County, and numerous civil lawsuits related to his business.
Hansen is being held without bond in the Columbia County jail, where the Sheriff's Office has referred a felony theft by contractor charge against him.