New food and merchandise options available at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Brewers are welcoming fans back to American Family Field on Monday for the home opener.
27 News got up an close look at all the new offerings on Monday morning. There are new club level concessions, a new restaurant called J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard, new merchandise and new improvements at the ballpark.
Loren Rue, Delaware North Executive Chef, highlighted all of the new food items that include the Supper Club Crispy Fried Chicken, the Best of the Wurst Plate and a variety of sandwiches, including a Swedish Meatball Sub featuring cranberry jam.
With the Brewers just missing out on the playoffs last season, there's a lot of optimism surrounding the team this season.
"We didn't finish 2022 like we wanted to on the field, and I think there's a sense of a mission with the players and our fans are expecting better as we are, so I think we've got the talent and the drive and the test will be obviously the games on the field, but I like our first three games so far, winning the series in Chicago," said Rick Schlesinger, President, Business Operations.