New Glarus Art in the Park marks 60th anniversary

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- 60 years worth of traditional Swiss art was celebrated at New Glarus' Art in the Park Sunday.
The festival included everything from live Alphorn music performances, to live Wilhelm Tell dance performances.
Jamie Bell grew up participating in Wilhelm Tell dancing and took on the role of coach in 2019.
She said both their dance moves and costumes originate from Switzerland.
"For me, it was kind of a nice way to connect to my Swiss heritage," Bell said. "There's also girls that are not Swiss at all, and so for them, it's, you know, just a fun thing to do and a great volunteer opportunity."
The festival also included painting lessons and opportunities to try food and drinks from local vendors.