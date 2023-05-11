New Glarus Brewing takes home gold medal in World Beer Cup

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WKOW) — New Glarus Brewing announced Thursday it won a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.
The beer that took home the gold is Vintage 22, a spontaneously fermented Belgian-style Gueze. The traditional lambic sour ale combines young beer and beer that's been aging for over four years that ferment a second time in the bottle.
Vintage 22 has been a labor of love for Brewmaster Dan Carey, who's been making Belgian-style, spontaneously fermented ales his entire career.
New Glarus Brewing says the Vintage Series is the "purest expression" of that tradition.
You can see a full list of the World Beer Cup's winners online.