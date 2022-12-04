New Glarus' Christkindli Market brings Christmas joy

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Glarus, where crowds enjoyed the city's annual Christkindli Market Sunday.
This year, there were 30 chalets for vendors--up from 15 last year.
Kids could meet Santa and his reindeer, while adults could try a limited-edition Wassail from New Glarus Brewing Company.
Dennis Rufner, who is in charge of sales at New Glarus Brewing Company, said the number of guests exceeded their expectations.
"The people have been awesome so far, as everyone's getting in the Christmas spirit here," Rufner said.
Sunday was the third and final day of the Christkindli Market.
It's made possible each year by the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce and donations.