New Glarus Family Fest canceled due to weather concerns

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- The New Glarus Family Fest canceled its event and 14th annual car show on Sunday, due to weather concerns.
According to a Facebook post, The New Glarus Family Fest said, "Unfortunately the weather is not cooperating for tomorrow and we have decided the best decision would be to cancel tomorrow's Family Fest and Car Show."
However, the Facebook post shared anyone is welcome to join service at Grace Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 11th.
The event will include service from "Knight Illusions," Band Reeves and comedy by Jaron Myers. Free brats and hot dogs will be served after service.
It takes place at 416 2nd St, New Glarus.