New Glarus man arrested for exposing pornography to a juvenile

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- A New Glarus man was arrested after an investigation for exposing a pornography to a juvenile.
According to the Lieutenant Cody Kanable of the Green County Sheriff's Office, their detective bureau was asked on Thursday to help New Glarus Police with an investigation into an "adult male exposing a juvenile child to harmful materials during the course of his employment."
The bureau worked with Green County Child Protective Services for further investigation into the case on July 22, which determined that several photographs depicting nudity were shown to a juvenile.
As a result of the investigation, Joseph N. Carlson 45, of New Glarus was arrested for exposing a child to harmful materials - felony.
Carlson was taken to the County Jail where he is held pending court. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.
Green County Sheriff’s Office is active in a multi-disciplinary team that works together to assist children and families to provide a wraparound approach to victims of abuse.