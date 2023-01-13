New Glarus man dead, woman critically injured after 3-vehicle crash on HWY 69

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) — A New Glarus man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the village Friday morning, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said reports of a crash on HWY 69 just north of the village came in around 8:10 a.m.

Deputies, several area fire and EMS crews, and two UW MedFlight helicopters responded to the scene.

Skatrud said the initial investigation shows that Peter Weix, 57, of New Glarus, was heading north on HWY 69 driving a Volkswagen Beetle, following a Toyota Rav4 driven by Ruth Zuber, 61, also of New Glarus.

Skatrud said Weix tried to pass Zuber on the shoulder, and his vehicle "slid broadside" in front of Zuber's vehicle and was subsequently struck.

Weix's vehicle then was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Joyce Jensen, 62, of New Glarus, and both vehicles went into the west shoulder of the roadway.

Skatrud said Weix was pronounced dead on scene despite lifesaving efforts from first responders. Jensen was taken to a Madison hospital by MedFlight for critical injuries, and Zuber didn't seek treatment.

Road conditions don't appear to be a factor in the crash, and all drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to Skatrud.

The highway was closed for six hours while law enforcement and emergency services respondde. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted by sending a crash reconstruction team.