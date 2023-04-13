New, inclusive playground for all age groups and abilities will soon open in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The brand-new Platteville Inclusive Playground is now just weeks away from completion, and leaders on the project say when it's complete, it'll break barriers.
Platteville resident Christina Burr thought of an idea for an all-inclusive playground when she was on the road with her family four years ago.
"As we traveled across the country, and we saw all these amazing playgrounds, I thought to myself, 'Why shouldn't we have one here in Platteville?'" Burr said. "We love the community that we live in, and we have so many of these already that are just fantastic."
Until now, Burr says the closest inclusive playground for people of all ages and abilities was in Dubuque or Madison. Now, this 21,000 square foot play space will allow all kids to play regardless of their situation.
"Play for children, really as Mr. Rogers calls it, is the work of childhood," Burr said. "And because of that, I wanted it to be available to everyone."
Burr has worked over the past few years with city leaders, the nonprofit Inspiring Community Inc. and some of her close friends to make the new playground happen. She and her best friend Kim Zielinski are co-leaders on the project and formed the 100% volunteer "Platteville Inclusive Playground Committee."
"This is really an integrated space so that kids and people of all ages and abilities can play next to each other and have fun in a community," Zielinski said.
Platteville Council President Barb Daus says she was all about the idea when it was first proposed.
"I love its size, and I love that it's available to everyone," Daus said. "I thought it was a fabulous idea with a big price tag."
$2.5 million is the estimated cost of the project. The number encompasses more than $1 million in playground equipment, poured-in-place rubber and upgrades to the surrounding Smith Park.
When the committee first heard the number, they weren't sure it was going to happen.
But after raising money through individual donors, businesses and a generous $1.9 million Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Administration, the project finally came to fruition.
The group says donations are still key to keeping up the playground, though.
Each piece of equipment in the playground is specifically designed to accommodate people of all different abilities. Burr, Zielinski and other project leaders worked extensively with engineers from Delta 3 Engineering to draw up plans for the different equipment before construction even began.
"There were several iterations," Project Engineer Dan Dreessens said. "I think we went through probably four or five different drawings. And then then it just kind of finally all came together."
The playground is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, and the Platteville Inclusive Playground Committee is hosting a grand opening ceremony on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited to attend.
After years of working on the project and seeing it near completion, Burr says it's a dream come true.
"Honestly, I'm just so grateful," Burr said. "We've been so blessed with this journey, that it's more than I could ever hope for."
To find out more on how you can support the project or make a donation, visit the Platteville Inclusive Playground Facebook page or email plattevilleinclusiveplayground@gmail.com.