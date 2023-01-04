New Jan. 6 docs: Sen. Johnson wanted lawmakers to pick 2020 electors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The final release of documents from the January 6 Select Committee revealed concerns the former Wisconsin GOP chair had about Sen. Ron Johnson's actions in the days before state Republicans submitted a fake slate of presidential electors.
Andrew Hitt was chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin during the 2020 election, and was one of 10 Republicans who signed onto a fake slate of Wisconsin presidential electors.
The committee previously presented text messages indicating Johnson helped pass along the fake elector papers to then-Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, prior to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Pence's staff told Johnson's chief of staff to keep the phony elector slate away from Pence.
The newly-released trove of committee records includes the transcript of Hitt's interview. It also includes text messages Hitt sent to Mark Jefferson, who was the state GOP's executive director at the time.
The committee questioned Hitt about texts he'd sent to Jefferson on December 7, one week before Wisconsin's electors were set to meet at the state Capitol.
Hitt relayed that Johnson was pushing for the GOP-controlled legislature to pick Wisconsin's 2020 electors.
"Ron called me right after [a call with county GOP chairs] and now is arguing for us to have the legislature choose the electors," Hitt texted.
Hitt confirmed to the committee he was talking about Johnson.
Jefferson replied, "what is he doing?"
"There is a huge amount of pressure building on them to find a way around the electoral college," Hitt responded.
27 News contacted Hitt on Wednesday and requested comment for this story. Hitt did not immediately respond.
Johnson's office, in a statement this week, said the committee distorted Johnson's intent, which was to address the concerns some Republicans had about how the 2020 election was administered.
"This isn’t the first time the January 6 committee has selectively and deceptively released text messages to smear me," Johnson said in a statement. "I have no recollection of the phone call referenced in the texts, and therefore do not know the context of any comment I might have made."
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said the context is clear and there's only one way to read Hitt's text message to Jefferson.
"The context is Senator Johnson was pressuring them to try to find a way around the electoral college," Canon said. "Johnson is trying to, basically, have the state legislature try to steal the election for Donald Trump in Wisconsin."
In his statement, Johnson maintained he was looking to secure elections moving forward. His office referred to a November 2021 meeting Johnson had with Republican legislative leaders at the state Capitol, in which he encouraged them to take more control of how elections are run.
"My goal since the November 2020 elections has consistently been to restore confidence in our election system," Johnson said. "It is indisputable that there were a number of irregularities with that election. The Wisconsin Election Commission issued guidances and election clerks instituted procedures contrary to state law."
While nonpartisan and conservative reviews found the elections commission issued guidance that was inconsistent with state law, the most comprehensive election reviews also found no evidence of widespread fraud that would've affected the outcome of an election President Joe Biden won by more than 20,000 votes.
Courts at the state and federal level also rejected challenges from former President Trump's campaign calling for tens of thousands of votes to be thrown out.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday Johnson had never pressured him to have lawmakers pick Wisconsin's 2020 electors.
"No, no. There were legislators, and obviously, there were activists who wanted some of those things," Vos said. "But I can't say it any more than I already have: it's unconstitutional, it can't happen."
Canon said Johnson's statement failed to address the issue at hand. He said there's a distinct difference between seeking to change election laws for future contests and trying to have lawmakers decide the outcome of election that already happened.
"That's very different than a couple days before the Electoral College electors are selected, saying that we want the state legislature to get involved here to fix this problem," Canon said. "There, you're talking about trying to overturn the results of an election that had been decided by almost 21,000 votes by the voters."