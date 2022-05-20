New Lisbon man facing 9 charges after police say he shot at someone

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) — A New Lisbon man is facing charges after authorities say he fired a gun at someone.
On Wednesday, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Orange Township around 1:15 a.m. reporting gun shots.
After responding to the home on CTH C, authorities determined 41-year-old Daniel Murphy fired a gunshot at the person who called 911.
Murphy was not there when police initially arrived, but he came back around 11 a.m. Around 1:30 p.m. the sheriff's office executed a search warrant, finding multiple guns, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
A second search warrant was executed following the first, but it's not immediately clear what was located in the search.
Murphy was arrested and now faces nine charges, including first degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and maintaining a drug trafficking place.