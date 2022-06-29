UPDATE: New Lisbon Police 'apprehend' burglary suspect

A man the New Lisbon Police Department say broke into a car dealership and led authorities on a chase has been "apprehended."
JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- The New Lisbon Police Department is looking for a man after they said he broke into a car dealership, led authorities on a chase and then ran away.
The police department said it was notified of an active burglary alarm from Rudig-Jensen Auto in New Lisbon at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, the suspect drove away in a white truck, pulling a trailer. Law enforcement tried to stop him and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended on I-90/94, after the truck crashed near mile marker 60.
The suspect got out of the truck and ran away. Officers tried to search for him, but the suspect could not be located.
Wednesday morning in a new release, police officials said it is actively searching the area for the man.
He is described as about 5'10". He was wearing a black t-shirt, white and black checkered shorts and black tennis shoes.
If you see him you should not attempt to approach him or make contact with him. Instead, you are asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at (608) 847-5649 or the New Lisbon Police Department at (608) 562-3333.