New Lyndon Station dog park celebrates Halloween

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- As Halloween approaches, some dogs are already getting in the spirit at a new dog park.
People and Paws dog park recently opened at W1445 64th St in Lyndon Station.
The owners, Tammi and Dan Balfe, opened their yard to dogs after hearing about Sniffspot, a website that helps you find the dog park closest to you.
Dog owners pay $10 an hour for a time slot where their dog has the whole park to themselves, unless they decide to bring along another four-legged friend.
"It's a completely safe environment where you can just relax and have fun," Tammi Balfe said.
The Balfes said, when opening the dog park, it was important to them that owners had a safe, private place for them and their dog to play and run around without distractions or stress.
"If you want to sit down and read a book you can," Tammi added. "You can actually enjoy your time here and not have to worry about if there's going to be a cigarette on the ground, if there's gum on the ground, if it's going to eat a dead animal."
Tammi said she wishes she could see every dog that comes to play in the park, but feels thankful they are able to provide a private experience.
"We have one person who said their dog has never played with a toy before until they got into this kind of relaxing environment. They found a toy and had a blast," she said.
The park now has a Halloween-themed photo booth with costumes of all sizes included.
"There's lots of great opportunities to get some snapshots of your dog because you only have so long," she said. "To see those beautiful pictures, to come back to them again, it reminds you of all the good times you have with your dog," Tammi said.
For more information on People and Paws, you can visit their Facebook page or the parks page on Sniffspot.