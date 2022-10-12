New Marquette poll: Johnson moves ahead in Senate race, governor's race remains tight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Ron Johnson has opened up his advantage over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, according to a Marquette Law poll released Wednesday.

With less than four weeks until election day, 52% of the Marquette poll respondents said they'd vote for Johnson, a Republican incumbent seeking a third term after previously saying he wouldn't run for re-election.

46% said they'd likely vote for Barnes, the Democratic challenger. Barnes has struggled to handle questions about his shift from previously voicing support for shifting money away from police budgets, to now saying he doesn't support such a reallocation.

The new numbers are a significant departure from August's poll, which showed Barnes leading Johnson 51% to 44%. Last month's poll showed a near deadlock with Johnson slightly ahead, 49% to 48%.

In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' advantage continued to narrow. Evers leads Republican challenger Tim Michels by one percentage point, 47% to 46%. Last month, Evers had a three-percentage point edge, 47% to 44%.

The margin of error in both the September and August polls was 4.3%.

Poll director Charles Franklin said movement among voters who identify as independents have driven both races in the Republicans' favor.

In August, Barnes led 55% to 40% among independent voters. In Wednesday's poll, Johnson led among independents, 51% to 45%.

A similar if less dramatic shift played out in the governor's race, with Michels leading Evers 44% to 43% among independent voters in Wednesday's poll. In August, Evers had a 49% to 38% advantage among independents.

The general election is November 8. Voters can request an absentee ballot or register to vote at myvote.wi.gov.