New members sworn into Dodge County Sheriff's Office

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — Several new faces have joined the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday morning, a gathering was held to swear the five new members in, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
Amanda Zillman was sworn in as a new Administrative Support Specialist, while Adriane Beisbier, Preston Franke and Hannah Pozikowich were all sworn in as new Correction Officers. Bradley Konkel was sworn in as a new patrol depty.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it's still hiring for both part time and full time positions. If you are interested in applying, you can do so online.