New mental health walk-in clinic for kids opening in Milwaukee

MILWAUKE (WKOW) -- A new mental health clinic for kids is opening its doors on Tuesday.
A news release from Children's Wisconsin said the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic in Milwaukee is a first-of-its-kind in the state, filling a critical gap in care for kids experiencing a mental health crisis.
Children and a guardian can walk in and get care immediately with no appointment or referral required.
“This clinic is a direct result of us listening to families who are telling us they need more options,” said Amy Herbst, MSSW, APSW, vice president of mental and behavioral health, Children’s Wisconsin. “We hope this clinic can provide a safe place for children in crisis to take a pause, talk with our specialists, and get the right care they need at the right time.”
The need for mental health help has increased since the pandemic began. Children's Wisconsin said one in five kids was living with mental illness before the pandemic. Now, the amount of families reaching out to them has increased by 40 percent.
Licensed therapists, social workers, and clinic assistants are available to see patients from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
