New metal detectors at Camp Randall Stadium, what you need to know before entering the gates

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you plan on going to any of the Badger football games this season, you might notice there's a new process for getting through the gates -- metal detectors.
Metal detectors are new to Camp Randall, but it's something that's been on the minds of Wisconsin Athletics' staff.
Daron Jones is the assistant athletic director for external operations. He said the reason metal detectors have not been implemented is for a couple of reasons.
"When we looked at it initially, with the older technology, it was going to be well over 100 metal detector units we were going to need for the entire stadium," Jones said. "Quite honestly, just based on the footprint of the gate, some of them are pretty small, there just wasn't room to physically fit that many."
He said another issue is they don't have parking lots and are tucked into a neighborhood area. So, older technology metal detectors wouldn't allow for a "consistent flow" at the gates.
"This is a little different technology. It will allow our fans to walk through without having to divest their cell phone or their keys. They'll be able to just keep their approved carry-in item, whether it's a clear bag, or small item and walk right through without having to hopefully worry about it," Jones said.
He said this new technology shouldn't slow down the entry process. The most important thing for people to know, he said, is to keep walking.
"Should those lights go red, you'll hear a little beeping noise. Our security personnel will be standing right here, and they'll motion you over to a table just to divest a few items to see what may have set it off," he said.
These metal detectors have been tested before. They were actually set up at Gate 1 last year. Jones said they expect to see about a 4% to 6% alarm rate.
"Truthfully, the majority of those are just something that might be an eyeglass case, or something that has a little bit of metal in it that set it off," he said. "A lot of times that individual will be allowed to proceed in once the items have been checked."
Jones said it's better safe than sorry, though.
"From a safety standpoint, it really does give you that element of feeling confident when you're coming to a game that fans have all been searched," he said.
As always, Jones said they are prioritizing safety, so their fans don't have to worry on game day. But with new technology, comes new roadblocks.
"There is a learning curve for fans coming through them the first time, as well as our staff who are getting acclimated with the technology," Jones said. "There might be a couple of games where we're still working out a few kinks, but we hope that by game one, it'll be pretty smooth and that it will only improve from there."
As a spectator, Jones said using the metal detectors is simple. All you have to do is...
- Get your ticket scanned BEFORE entering the gates and/or metal detector.
- Walk through the metal detector.
- Keep walking UNLESS red flashes.
- If red flashes, you will be pulled to the side by security personnel.
"Nothing ever goes 100% smooth, but our goal is always to make it where any issues that do come up here in the background and everyone else can just focus on the game and enjoy it," Jones said.