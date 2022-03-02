New MU Law poll: Evers gets boost, Biden still underwater, and lots of unknown candidates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin voters largely have no opinion of the top candidates seeking to challenge Gov. Tony Evers and Senator Ron Johnson this fall according to a poll the Marquette Law School released Wednesday.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's approval rating remained solidly negative on a day he visited Wisconsin to promote his domestic agenda. Gov. Tony Evers got a boost to restore a solidly positive rating ahead of his bid for re-election.
50 percent of voters said they approved of how Evers was doing as governor compared to 41 percent who disapproved. It was a notable jump from the last poll in October when 46 percent of respondents disapproved of Evers' performance compared to 45 percent who approved.
Biden's rating in Wisconsin remained almost exactly the same as it was last fall. 43 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden's performance while 52 percent disapproved. It was a most modest improvement from October when the only difference was Biden having a 53 percent disapproval rating.
Land of unknowns
In an example of how the high-profile primary races are not yet truly underway, about half of the poll's respondents said they didn't know enough to form an opinion of Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor for eight years alongside Scott Walker.
That was still a much higher level of recognition than Kleefisch's opponents in the Republican gubernatorial primary. 80 percent had no opinion of Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018. 86 percent had no opinion of Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), who's running for governor on a platform of decertifying the 2020 election - something legal experts and the legislature's lawyers say would be illegal.
In the Democratic primary to determine Johnson's opponent in one of the country's most contested races for U.S. Senate, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes drew a 'no opinion' rate of 62 percent. The next-best-known candidate was Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, of whom 73 percent of voters had no opinion. 88 and 85 percent of voters had no opinion of Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, respectively.
As for the voters who did have opinions on the primary contests, Kleefisch had a sizable advantage with 30 percent of voters saying they'd support her compared to eight percent for Nicholson and five percent for Ramthun.
In the Democratic Senate primary, Barnes garnered support from 23 percent of the respondents. 13 percent said they were backing Lasry, five percent said they'd vote for Nelson, and three percent said Godlewski was their preferred candidate.
Where the incumbents sit
Johnson's favorability rating slipped from October when 42 percent viewed him negatively compared to a 36 percent positive rating. In Wednesday's poll, 33 percent viewed Johnson favorably while his unfavorable number rose to 45 percent. 21 percent of respondents had no opinion of a senator who's been in office for more than 11 years.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin had a 42 percent favorable rating while 36 percent said they have a negative view of her. As with Johnson, 21 percent said they had no opinion.
The poll also asked voters about Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for the first time since August 2019. 59 percent had no opinion of Vos, 28 percent said they view him unfavorably, and 13 percent had a positive view of Vos.