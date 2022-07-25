New North Mendota Trail connection opens

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The new portion of North Mendota Trail in Governor Nelson State Park opened Sunday, moving the trail closer to completion.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted on Facebook, saying the shared-use trail connection was a collaboration between Governor Nelson State Park and Dane County Parks.
The DNR said the trail is a 12-foot wide paved shared-use trail that connects existing segments on both sides of the state park via an existing underpass under County Highway M.
The new part of the trail is open to hiker, bikers, and other non-motorized transportation and re-routes them off the county highway and through Governor Nelson State Park with no need for a state trail pass.
This development of the trail is four miles long and connects the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport between the North Mendota Wildlife Area Prairie Unit and the North Mendota Natural Resource Area.
The City of Middleton, Town of Westport, DNR, and Dane County Parks have been working together for the past five years and spent nearly $2.5 million on the planning and development of the North Mendota Trail.
