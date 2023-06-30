New partnership benefits River Food Pantry, prevents food waste

MADISON (WKOW) — Hundreds of pounds of food are being saved from going to waste thanks to a new partnership.
The partnership is between American Family Insurance's National Headquarters and the River Food Pantry.
Through the partnership, leftover produce, prepacked meals and perishables are boxed up from the National Headquarters cafeteria and delivered to the River Food Pantry every Friday.
The food is then distributed at the pantry on Saturday through Pantry Express.
Mary Sparks, a Travel Food and Strategic Meaning Specialist, helped bring the partnership to life after she noticed unnecessary waste and wanted to make a change. She said the impact of the partnership is twofold.
"First, we have the community piece and here at American Family, we're very committed to making a difference within the community," Sparks said. "Secondly, we've got the environment piece of that and here, we're very committed to sustainability efforts. We have some Zero Waste goals that we're trying to attain and so by donating these foods, we're taking it directly out of the landfill."
She hopes this number will continue to grow.